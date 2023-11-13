In a year with female artists at the forefront, SZA leads the 2024 Grammy Awards with a whopping nine nominations.
The 2024 Grammy nominations have been announced!
With new categories, shocking snubs, Taylor Swift smashing records and Barbie- there's a lot to discuss this year.
Let's get straight into it.
Here are some of the key takeaways, as well the full list of nominations at the end of the article.
It's raining women, hallelujah!
The best story of the 2024 Grammy nominations, of course, is just how many women are represented in the major categories.
The majority of leading nominees are women and include superstars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo.
In both the Record and Album of the Year categories, the only man represented is Jon Batiste, who won five Grammys last year, including Album of the Year.
Take notes Brit Awards!
Taylor Swift breaks nomination record
Unsurprisingly, the unstoppable Queen Tay Tay is continuing to break records.
The shortlisting of her hit Anti-Hero makes Swift the first songwriter to score seven nominations in the Sony of the Year category - overtaking Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six each.
She's also in the running for Album and Record of the Year categories alongside tough competition from Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA.
Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa are among the other nominees for Song of the Year.
Swift's album of the year nod for Midnights is her sixth nomination in this category - and ties her with Barbra Streisand for the most nominations for a female artist.
If she wins, she will become the first artist to win album of the year four times.
SZA supremacy
SZA is the lead contender for the 66th Grammy Awards, with a whopping nine nominations.
Kill Bill, her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Performance.
Her commercially and critically successful album_SOS_ is also up for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B album.
Hi Barbie!
Just like at the box office, Barbie will be seen - and heard - at the Grammys.
Music from the hit film’s soundtrack earned 11 nominations, including nabbing four of the five slots in the Visual Media Song category.
Billie Eilish’s emotional ballad What Was I Made For? landed five nominations all by itself, including making the coveted Record and Song of the Year categories.
Dua Lipa’s catchy bop Dance the Night also got a nomination, for Song of the Year.
While I’m Just Ken has received a nomination, it’s in a songwriting category - so actor Ryan Gosling is not up for a Grammy. Sigh...
New categories
There are three new categories at the 2024 Grammys: Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album.
Four of the five acts in the best African Music Performance category are nominated for the first time: ASAKE & Olamide for Amapiano, Davido featuring Musa Keys for UNAVAILABLE, Ayra Starr for Rush, and Tyla for Water.
The fifth is the already Grammy-winning Burna Boy for City Boys.
Snubs and surprises
As always, many exceptionally talented artists find themselves snubbed from the Grammy spotlight.
American singer Reneé Rapp, breakthrough Mexican sensation Peso Pluma, and the British dance music star PinkPantheress all had standout years but are notably all absent from the Best New Artist category.
Surprisingly, rap music faces a complete shutout from three of the awards' major categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.
This omission is particularly striking given the presence of rap singles worthy of recognition in these categories, for instance, Drake and 21 Savage’s Rich Flex, a chart-topping hit, Doja Cat’s Paint the Town Red, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 or Travis Scott's star-studded album Utopia.
Country music shares a similar fate, with not a single artist or song making the cut in the all-genre categories of Song, Record, or Album of the Year, despite the undeniable success of artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, and Lainey Wilson.
And once more, the Grammys chose not to include any K-pop music in their nominations.
While the perennially snubbed BTS are currently on hiatus, individual members have made waves with solo hits, including Jungkook's collaboration with American rapper Latto on the UK garage-influenced track Seven, and Jimin's single Like Crazy.
Full list of Grammy 2024 nominations:
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Album of the Year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before
James Blake - Loading
Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong
Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Kx5 - Kx5
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed - Bad Man
Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Slipknot - Hive Mind
Spiritbox - Jaded
Best Rock Song
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones - Angry
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - Simple
Kenyon Dixon - Lucky
PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning
SZA - Love Language
Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - Hollywood
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Snooze
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album
Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
SZA - SOS
6lack - Since I Have a Lover
Best R&B Album
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
Black Thought - Love Letter
Coi Leray - Players
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
Killer Mike - Michael
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King’s Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore
Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings - High Note
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - Save Me
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma - Don Juan
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta
Best Música Urbana Album
Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
Tainy - Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra - Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre
Fito Paez - EADDA9223
Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto
Burna Boy - Alone
Davido - Feel
Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets
Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores
Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
Tyla - Water
Best Global Music Album
Bokanté - History
Burna Boy - I Told Them…
Davido - Timeless
Shakti - This Moment
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton - Born for Greatness
Beenie Man - Simma
Burning Spear - No Destroyer
Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora
Various Artists - Barbie The Album
Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök
Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy
Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Song Written for for Visual Media
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]
Rihanna - Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By)
Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie the Album”]