Space enthusiasts and gamers are eagerly anticipating to blast off into a new open-world video game adventure that's been years in the making.

After a string of delays, Starfield, one of the most-anticipated video games in years, made by Microsoft-owned Bethesda studio, is finally set to take off worldwide on Wednesday 6 September.

At its core, Starfield is an ambitious space exploration game that invites players to embark on a cosmic journey through the vastness of the Milky Way galaxy.

But what sets it apart is its unprecedented scale - offering players the opportunity to explore an astonishing array of over 1,000 different planets, along with an undisclosed number of moons and space stations.

The game, which has been in production for seven years, will be available to play on PC and the Xbox and marks the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, known for their groundbreaking work on The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series.

Simon Little, head of Video Games Europe, says the excitement around the release is a direct reflection of the gaming industry's evolving landscape.

"Unlike a book or a film, where it's written, it's finished and that's it, done, a big online game from a development point of view is never really finished. It's always being enhanced, it's being tweaked, it's being extended, just to keep players engaged and interested, and playing and enjoying the game."

He adds, "You don't ask people if they go to the cinema or if they read books. It's kind of understood that that's what you do. I think we'll soon get to the point where it's understood that, well yes, I play games as part of my everyday entertainment mix."