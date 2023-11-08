By Euronews with AFP

The collected works were printed and published by two fellow actors and friends of William Shakespeare in 1623.

A copy of the First Folio of Shakespeare’s plays has been on display in London as Britain and the world mark the 400th anniversary of its publication.

The book was put on display at the City of London Corporation’s Guildhall Library for one day only.

A statue commemorating the publication stands in the City of London. AFP

It is one of the best preserved versions of the Folio, whose publication after the playwright’s death saved many of his most famous plays, such as Macbeth and Twelfth Night.

The Guildhall Library stands where the folio’s editors, Henry Condell and John Heminges, once lived and opposite the former churchyard where they were buried.

A tribute to Shakespeare's friends who published the volume, John Heminge and Henry Condell, November 8th, 2023 AFP

The First Folio of William Shakespeare’s plays was published on 8 November 1623, and there are events being held worldwide to mark the anniversary year.