Visit Euronews

A complete works of Shakespeare goes on display in London

A copy of the folio on display in London on November 8th, 2023, 400 years after it was first published
A copy of the folio on display in London on November 8th, 2023, 400 years after it was first published Copyright AFP
By Euronews with AFP
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The collected works were printed and published by two fellow actors and friends of William Shakespeare in 1623.

ADVERTISEMENT

A copy of the First Folio of Shakespeare’s plays has been on display in London as Britain and the world mark the 400th anniversary of its publication.

The book was put on display at the City of London Corporation’s Guildhall Library for one day only.

A statue commemorating the publication stands in the City of London.
A statue commemorating the publication stands in the City of London.AFP

It is one of the best preserved versions of the Folio, whose publication after the playwright’s death saved many of his most famous plays, such as Macbeth and Twelfth Night.

The Guildhall Library stands where the folio’s editors, Henry Condell and John Heminges, once lived and opposite the former churchyard where they were buried.

A tribute to Shakespeare's friends who published the volume, John Heminge and Henry Condell, November 8th, 2023
A tribute to Shakespeare's friends who published the volume, John Heminge and Henry Condell, November 8th, 2023AFP

The First Folio of William Shakespeare’s plays was published on 8 November 1623, and there are events being held worldwide to mark the anniversary year.

Share this article

You might also like

Space William Shakespeare Anniversary