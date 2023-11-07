Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight has slammed his estranged daughter’s views on the Israel Hamas war and accused her of spreading “lies” on social media.

Angelina Jolie has been outspoken about the Israel Hamas war, calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

Her words have not been to her father’s liking, however, as actor Jon Voight has accused his estranged daughter of spreading “lies” on social media about the war.

Last month (28 October), Jolie shared a post on Instagram condemning the 7 October surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants, which killed around 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers. According to the Palestinian health ministry, nearly 10,000 civilians, including 4,000 children, have been killed in airstrikes on Gaza following the attack.

Jolie said the attack “cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go.”

In a subsequent post on 2 November, Jolie accused Israel of “deliberately bombing” a “trapped population” who are being “deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law”.

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” she added.

In response, Jolie’s father posted a three-minute video on X, in which he said he was “disappointed” in her daughter’s views on the conflict.

Seated in front of an American flag, Voight hit back at Jolie’s “lies”, adding the Israeli army “must protect thy soil, thy people”.

“I’m very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honour,” Voight said. “God’s truths. This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the holy land, the land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the holy land.”

He continued: “The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks, it can’t be civil now. Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents. And you fools calling Israel the problem, you should look at yourselves and ask, ‘Who am I? What am I?’ And ask God if I am learning the truth, or am I being lied to and following everyone else? Because, my friends, the ones who understand truth see the lie.”

Jolie, who last year resigned as an ambassador of the UN High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR) after over 20 years, has not yet responded to her father’s comments.

Other celebrities who have voiced their support for Israel following Hamas’ attack last month include Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, and Amy Schumer.