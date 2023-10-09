Thanks to a successful crowdfunding appeal, the world's first museum dedicated to vaginas is relaunching in November.

Originally opened in 2019, the world's first museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy was forced to close its Bethnal Green site in February 2023, when its property guardianship ended.

Now, thanks to a successful crowdfunding appeal launched in spring, the museum will reopen on 4 November 2023, having secured a new East London location on Poyser Street – which is still in Bethnal Green.

"WE ARE REOPENING ON 4th NOVEMBER 2023!" the museum wrote on Instagram.

"Our new premises is on Poyser Street, Bethnal Green. We’ll be opening with the exhibition ‘Endometriosis: Into the Unknown’, a voyage of discovery which combines myth-busting, lived experience, and the cutting edge of science as we explore this common, life-changing condition. Admission will be free for all."

It added: "We wouldn't be opening if it wasn’t for you, our wonderful community of people who believe in the Vagina Museum. Earlier this year, we posted a plea for support. It was nearly beef curtains for us. You rallied together, and collectively we raised £90,000 (€104,000) to enable us to move into our new home. We're absolutely chuffed to invite you inside."

The campaign surpassed its £85,000 (€98,000) target, with donations from 2500 individuals.

The Vagina Museum Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images

The new venue will have three galleries: two temporary and one permanent. There'll also be an events space, as well as a gift shop and cafe.

As stated in the Insta post, the relaunch comes with a new temporary exhibition, Endometriosis: Into the Unknown, which covers everything from the basics of the disease and dispelling myths about it, to exploring the cutting edge of research. It is produced in collaboration with Oxford EndoCare, part of the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health, and the Wellcome Centre for Human Genetics based at The University of Oxford.

“Raising awareness of endometriosis has been a common request from our community since the Vagina Museum project began, and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with the Oxford research group to make this a reality,” said Florence Schechter, Director of the Vagina Museum.

She added: "We're absolutely delighted to be opening our doors to the world once again. We love a big opening! The new Vagina Museum home is bigger and better than ever before, and we can't wait for you to visit."