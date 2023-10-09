Highway to Hooch: AC/DC launch limited edition whiskey

The band joins the likes of Motörhead, The Flaming Lips, and Bob Dylan in getting their very own whiskey...

Legendary rock outfit AC/DC have launched a new limited edition whiskey with Ballantine’s Scotch whiskey.

The limited edition blended Scotch is available now and is part of the 'True Music Icons' range by the Scottish distillers who, last month, launched the collection described as “a tribute to the world’s Finest music artists, including legendary rock band, AC/DC.”

A statement said: “With AC/DC’s unwavering commitment to staying true to their roots aligning with Ballantine’s ethos of celebrating self-expression, it was a natural fit for the Scotch whisky to pay tribute to this iconic band in its 50th anniversary year.”

The whiskey bottles showcase the band’s thunderbolt logo in neon red.

The band aren't the only ones to get their very own brand of hooch. They join other rock icons like Scorpions and Motörhead, who have their single malt whiskeys from Swedish brand Mackmyra; Slipknot and their No. 9 Ioa Whiskey from Cedar Ridge Distillery; The Flaming Lips and the FEW Flaming Lips Brainville Rye Whiskey; and even Bob Dylan and his Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon.

Ballantine's have also named a cocktail in the band's honour. They describe the 'Dark and Thunderstruck' as a twist on the classic Kentucky Mule Whisky Cocktail, featuring the spirit mixed with ginger ale and lime juice.

Chivas Brothers’ Global Marketing Director for Ballantine’s, Mathieu Deslandes, said of the collaboration: “Ballantine’s has a storied history within music, via our True Music platform, and through this collection, the finest rockstars meet the Finest whisky. We can’t wait to put the B in to AC/DC with this collectible design and see it rocking shelves around the world.”

AC/DC have close links to Scotland, with lead guitarist Angus Young and his late elder brother Malcolm being born in Glasgow.

The band’s last release was 2020’s 'PWR UP'.