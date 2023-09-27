Nashawn Breedlove, best known for taking on Eminem in a rap battle in the film 8 Mile, has died aged 46.

His mother, Patricia Breedlove, confirmed his death on social media on Tuesday (26 September), writing:

“Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent. Nashawn's departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can't put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path.”

Breedlove died in his sleep at home in New Jersey, according to US celebrity news site TMZ. The cause of death is still unknown.

Breedlove was best known for the rap battle scene in 8 Mile, in which his character Lotto is one of several challengers to take on Eminem’s B-Rabbit. Lotto puts up a good fight, but not good enough.

Eminem brushed him off with the final line: “My motto? F— Lotto. I’ll get the seven digits from your mother for a dollar tomorrow.”

Before getting his big screen break, Breedlove rapped under the stage name OX, and had previously featured on the soundtrack for the 2001 film The Wash starring Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Fellow rapper Mickey Factz paid tribute to Breedlove on Instagram, writing: “RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”