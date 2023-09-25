The 89-year-old icon is convalescing after a successful surgery following a serious fall in her Swiss villa.

Italian silver screen legend Sophia Loren is recovering after a major fall in her Switzerland home landed her in the hospital for emergency surgery on Sunday (24 September).

Loren sustained several fractures to her hip and a serious fracture to her femur, after taking a bad fall in her bathroom, according to her agent.

Agent Andrea Giusti said in an email that the operation “went very well and now we only need to wait.”

The actress and icon, who celebrated her 89th birthday last week, was meant to inaugurate her fourth eponymous restaurant in the southern Italian city of Bari on Tuesday.

Sophia Loren Restaurants announced Loren would not be able to attend the Bari location’s opening as she is convalescing after her surgery.

Loren was the first foreign-language actor to win an Oscar, for the 1961 film Two Women.

She has also won five Golden Globes and even a Grammy, for her spoken word children’s book “Peter and the Wolf” (in the strangest collaboration ever, with US President Bill Clinton and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev).

Her other three Sophia Loren Restaurants are located in Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Florence and Milan.

Loren has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.