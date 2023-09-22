World Press Photo 2023 exhibition arrives in Budapest

Entries are judged separately from Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, South-East Asia and the Oceania region.

The best photo-journalistic and documentary photos of the past year - 94 entries in total - were selected by the jury from 60,448 photos taken by 3,752 photojournalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entries are judged separately from Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, South-East Asia and the Oceania region.

"This year, the applicants wanted to focus largely on constructive journalism," said Marika Cukrowksi, exhibition manager at the World Press Photo Foundation and curator of the exhibition. "There are very difficult, even terrible things happening around us, but constructive journalism focuses on solutions, for example in the fight against climate change - they typically focus on more positive stories."

Last year, the World Press Photo Foundation introduced a regional strategy, changing the structure and judging of the annual competition to provide a more global and geographically balanced insight into world events.

The travelling exhibition is visited by nearly four million people annually from across the globe. In recent years, Budapest was one of the most popular stops, with more than 45,000 people visiting the photos on display.

"Everyone should come because looking at the pictures in this exhibition will give you information about our world. There's no way you can't think about what's around you," says Tamás Révész, photographer and organiser of the exhibition.

"You will learn a lot, you will develop a lot of empathy for migration, for people who want to be free," he added.

The photos also draw visitors' attention to other important global phenomena - both social and environmental - providing a thought-provoking view of the world around us. Reporters Without Borders estimates that nearly half of the world's population does not have access to freely-reported news and information.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1955, World Press Photo is an independent, non-profit organisation that has existed as a recognised platform for journalism worldwide for almost seven decades. Today, it organises the world's most prestigious press photography competition.