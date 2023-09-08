By Rita Kónya with Euronews

The festival is screening Hungarian premieres of award-winning international film makers as well as showcasing the talents of young Hungarians

Hungary, the home country of cinema legends Emeric Pressberger and Alexander Korda is celebrating the newest global talent at the 19th CineFest International Festival this week.

The festival in Miskolc offers Hungarian premieres for films that have won awards at Cannes, Venice or Berlin, and this year there is a special Asian focus with features from Hong Kong and South Korea.

Tibor Bíró, Festival Director, said: “We have a South Korean jury member, and six Hong Kong filmmakers are coming here, accompanying their works."

CineFest shows short films and the work of young directors from Hungary. Almost a hundred dramas and documentaries are being screened.

Emeric Pressberger, who was born in Miskolc, worked in cinema in Germany and Paris, before emigrating to England in the 1930s. He worked in partnership with Michael Powell and won the Best Writing, original story oscar for 49th Parallel in 1943.