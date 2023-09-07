Freddie Mercury's piano sold for €2m to raise cash for AIDS research

A baby grand piano once owned by Freddie Mercury has sold at auction for almost €2m along with the original manuscript for Bohemian Rhapsody

The baby grand piano Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose almost all of his greatest songs including "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been snapped up at a sale in London.

The piano went for almost €2 million and the manuscript for €1.5 million.

A record 2,000 bidders from 61 countries registered to take part in the auction of thousands of Mercury memorabilia items.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation, two organisations involved in the fight against AIDS.

The items on sale were among over 1,400 lots of Mercury memorabilia at Sotheby's, with the famous auction house's façade decorated with a huge moustache for the occasion.

Mercury bought his baby grand in 1975 after a six-month-long search for "the ideal instrument to bring to life" his compositions.

