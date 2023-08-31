Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the Spanish town of Buñol for participants to throw. And paint the town red.

In a chaotic display of tomato-flinging frenzy, a whopping 15,000 revellers joyfully bombarded each other during Spain's wacky annual "La Tomatina" street showdown in the charming eastern town of Buñol.

The confrontation transformed the street, its houses, and the participants into a sea of crimson pulp.

Tracing its origins back to a spontaneous food skirmish among local children in 1945, this festival, situated in a tomato-rich area, culminates each year on the final Wednesday of August.

Gaining prominent media coverage during the 1980s propelled it into a nationwide and worldwide phenomenon, attracting attendees from across the globe.

For eye protection, participants don swimming goggles and typically opt for t-shirts and shorts as their attire

The town hoses down the area and the revellers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.

Here are some of the best pictures from this year's food fight extravaganza!

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol, Spain, 30 August 2023. Alberto Saiz/AP

People are photographed inside a house during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain Alberto Saiz/AP

A woman reacts during the annual tomato fight fiesta called" Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain Alberto Saiz/AP

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta Alberto Saiz/AP

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta Alberto Saiz/AP

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta Alberto Saiz/AP