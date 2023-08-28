Visit Euronews

Elton John rushed to hospital after fall at Nice home

Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage on day 5 of the Glastonbury festival, on 25 June 2023
Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage on day 5 of the Glastonbury festival, on 25 June 2023 Copyright OLI SCARFF/AFP
By Saskia O'Donoghue
The legendary singer songwriter is said to be recuperating at home in Nice after a hospital visit in nearby Monaco.

Sir Elton John is recovering at home following a night in hospital after he fell over at his villa in the south of France.

The Tiny Dancer hit maker took a tumble at his house in Nice and was taken to the orthopaedic department at the Princess Grace hospital in Monaco.

His PR team said the singer-songwriter is now in good health following a series of check-ups and attended the health centre as a precautionary measure. 

John wrapped up his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month and performed a hugely popular career-spanning set at Glastonbury festival in June.

He’s been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish along with their two sons.

