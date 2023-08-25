Nike make U-turn following Mary Earps controversy

The sportswear behemoth has gone back on its decision not to produce replicas of the England goalkeeper's shirt, putting "limited quantities" on sale, following criticism from fans and Earps herself.

Following an embarrassing U-turn on Nike's part, England fans will be able to buy footballing icon Mary Earps’ goalkeeper shirt.

Nike, who manufactures the garment worn by the Women’s World Cup’s recipient of the Golden Glove award, has announced that "limited quantities" would go on sale.

It comes after the sportswear brand faced mounting criticism over the last few weeks, with Earps herself saying she was disappointed that the jerseys wouldn’t be commercially available.

Following a petition, signed by more than 150,000 people, Nike released a statement saying it had "secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys to be sold".

Mary Earps blocks a penalty shot from Spain at Sunday's final Mark Baker/The AP

While Nike has already been selling versions of outfield player shirts, Earps had criticised the company, saying its choice not to make an England goalkeeper's kit available was "hugely disappointing and very hurtful".

After the outcry, Nike confirmed its U-turn and apologised for its lack of response to public demand.

"We've seen and share the unprecedented passion and interest in women's football this year and remain committed to playing our part by offering the best products and services to athletes and fans”, they said, adding, “We recognise that during the tournament we didn't serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women's goalkeeping [sic] jerseys for major tournaments in the future".

England were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the final. Earps, though, has been hailed as one of the stars of the tournament, not just winning the Golden Glove but also saving a penalty in the nail biting match.

She plays for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League and a replica of her Adidas kit sold out last season.