The attacking midfielder, who was one of the most successful among England's women's football team at the World Cup, will likely cash in on her new found fame and love of fashion.

Fresh off the pitch, England's Ella Toone is said to be planning her own fashion range.

One of the stand out stars of the Lionesses, Toone has applied to have her name trademarked. That suggests she’s keen to ride the wave of her success, even after England’s defeat against Spain in the final of the women’s World Cup.

Toone has long been the style star of the team, often wearing lashes and nail polish while scoring goals.

Amid criticism of these players looking too ‘feminine’, she has fought back, explaining there should be no stigma surrounding women’s appearances, regardless of their career choice.

“There’s definitely a stereotype around [players],” she told Elle, adding, “But having your nails and lashes done doesn’t mean that you can’t play football”.

This year’s World Cup has been the most successful for women in the sport’s history but the salaries are lacking, especially in comparison to their male counterparts.

Ella Toone, with painted nails, gestures during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England Abbie Parr/The AP

The average salary of a Women’s Super League player is estimated at £47,000 (or €55,000), a tiny fraction earned by men in the same category.

It’s no surprise, then, that Toone and her teammates are already planning to make the transition to a media career when they retire.

While the attacking midfielder was already in partnership with Nike before the tournament began, it’s been estimated that she and her fellow Lionesses could scoop around €11.5 million in sponsorship deals.

Despite not managing to ‘bring football home’ to England following their defeat, Toone and her team are now household names.

We could soon see them becoming ambassadors for brands even larger than Nike, including high fashion and luxury goods companies.

Toone is arguably the most stylish woman footballer in recent times and her social media presence - likely inspired by glamorous American athletes - shows she’s keen to infiltrate our wardrobes as well as the hearts of England fans.