The numbers are in. The most popular song of Summer 2023 is...

Streaming service Spotify has combed through the streaming data between 29 May and 14 August and determined what the most streamed songs of Summer 2023 are, both globally and in the United States.

Without further ado, here it is...

‘Ella Baila Sola’, the hit collaboration by Mexican artists Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, has topped Spotify’s Most-Streamed Songs of Summer Globally this year.

“Watching the rise of ‘Ella Baila Sola’ to become the global song of the summer has been truly exhilarating,” the Head of US Latin Editorial at Spotify, Antonio Vazquez, said about the song’s No. 1 position. “It’s a testament to how música Mexicana is not only capturing hearts but also dominating the international music scene and becoming one of the top growth-driving genres globally. This feels like an important milestone, and it’s only getting started.”

He’s not wrong – from música Mexicana to reggaetón, Latin music artists featured prominently in both the Top Songs globally and made up 25% of the Top 20 US list.

The top song in the US is Morgan Wallen’s track 'Last Night' - the first country song to claim the title on Spotify.

'Ella Baila Sola' claims the No. 2 spot, while and Taylor Swift’s 'Cruel Summer' holds down the number three position.

Spotify noted that “emotions ruled” the lists, with revenge pop anthems like 'vampire' by Olivia Rodrigo, 'Kill Bill' by SZA, 'Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2' by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, and, of course, Taylor Swift’s 'Cruel Summer'.

The streaming service also singled out the dominance of Barbie in the lists. Indeed, the film that is on its way to becoming 2023’s biggest film also drove streams, with two tracks from 'Barbie The Album' making the Top 20 list: 'Barbie World (with Aqua)' by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, and 'Dance The Night' by Dua Lipa.

Also worth noting are the summer audiobook reads, with data revealing that R.F. Kuang’s 'Yellowface' tops the list.

This highly immersive satirical novel takes the reader on a thrilling journey about a literary heist. It’s a frequently funny and damning critique of the behind-the-curtain realities of the modern publishing world, as well as a sharp indictment of white privilege and cultural appropriation (how do we decide who has the right to tell a story?). It featured prominently in our Best Books of 2023 So Far list.

Here is the full breakdown:

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

“WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny

“Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook, Latto

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“La Bebe - Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

“un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Daylight” by David Kushner

“Sprinter” by Dave, Central Cee

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Cupid - Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY

“LALA” by Myke Towers

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” by Bizarrap, Peso Pluma

“vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa

“Classy 101” by Feid, Young Miko

“TQM” by Fuerza Regida

“I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

“Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the US:

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“fukumean” by Gunna

“vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler, The Creator

“un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

“You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

“All My Life (feat. J. Cole)” by Lil Durk, J. Cole

“WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny

“La Bebe - Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

“Barbie World (with Aqua)” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua

“Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

“Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen

“TQM” by Fuerza Regida

“Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa

“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Audiobook picks of the summer:

'Yellowface' by RF Kuang

'Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS' by BTS, Myeongseok Kang

'Sing Your Name Out Loud' by Jason Derulo

'The True Love Experiment' by Christina Lauren

'Out of Nowhere' by Sandra Brown

'Fourth Wing' by Rebecca Yarros

'Happy Place' by Emily Henry

For full details, visit Spotify’s official website.