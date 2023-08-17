The upcoming 49th album for the country star has a tracklist to die for.

Does anyone do anything better than Dolly Parton? The ‘9 to 5’ singer-songwriter, philanthropist and COVID-19 vaccine funder is now set to release a cover of the beloved Beatles track ‘Let It Be’.

Except she’s not just recorded a cover of that song on her own. That’s what mere mortals would do. Instead, Parton has enlisted not one but two Beatles to record the song with her.

That’s right. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr (which Beatles members did you think it would be?) have joined forces with Parton to record a cover of their stunning single. That’s not all though. Also featuring on the single is Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood, of… y’know, Fleetwood Mac.

It’s a pretty legendary line-up for a song. ‘Let It Be’ will be released on 18 August.

The song is just the latest single from Parton’s 49th studio album. And you thought Taylor Swift had released a lot of music.

The forthcoming album ‘Rockstar’ is Parton’s response to her 2022 nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ever modest, Parton said she was a country star at the time and couldn’t accept the nomination. To “earn” her place, she’s collected a host of her favourite musicians to record an album of covers and original songs.

Dolly Parton is seen performing in concert at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday, July 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn Wade Payne/Wade Payne/Invision/AP

The 30-song tracklist is a veritable who’s-who of every name you could imagine having an impact on music over the past 60 years.

After you’ve looked past the double Beatle and Mick Fleetwood inclusion, there’s a cover of The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ featuring Sting. Journey’s ‘Open Arms’ features the band’s lead singer Steve Perry. Joan Jett has lent her talents for a cover of ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’, while Miley Cyrus is helping out on a cover of ‘Wrecking Ball’.

It goes on. Debby Harry is back covering Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’. Elton John stretches his vocal chords on ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me’. While Lynyrd Skynyrd close out the album featuring on their track ‘Free Bird’.

My new ‘Rockstar’ single, “Let It Be” is dropping this Friday! This song is really special to me because I’m joined by @PaulMcCartney who wrote the song, along with @ringostarrmusic, @peterframpton and @mickfleetwood. Make sure to sign-up for my newsletter to be the first to hear… pic.twitter.com/teoBqKp0GH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 13, 2023

And that’s not all! Parton has brought on legends to help out with songs they didn’t write themselves. For a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, she’s enlisted P!nk. Lizzo is singing on a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic ‘Stairway to Heaven’. And Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon features on ‘My Blue Tears’, an original track by Parton.

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!” Parton said of the album.

‘Rockstar’ is released on 17 November 2023.