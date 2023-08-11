The satirical Eurodance song has gone viral on TikTok song and has captured the imagination of the internet. Why - and are you team blonde or brunette?

Few viral hits dare to ask the all important question, “How does it mean?“.

Comedian Kyle Gordon’s satirical 1990s Eurodance song ‘Planet of the Bass’ has become the internet’s main character this past week when the 50-second video went viral on Twitter and TikTok.

But why has this earworm captured the minds of so many?

The retro-futuristic aesthetic of the performers, the disjointed syntax and the relentless beat of Gordon’s rap, DJ Crazy Times, all played a part in its success, although his co-star, Ms. Biljana Electronica, cemented its place in the internet hall of fame.

Ms. Electronica was first played by actor and influencer Audrey Trullinger, who appeared alongside Gordon carrying the melody. Trullinger’s look, a white ensemble paired with braids and slightly crimped hair, perfectly combined the kitsch aesthetic of 90s staples like Spice Girls, Eurodance and Eurovision.

After the success of Gordon’s first clip, he released another preview with a different collaborator as his dynamic companion, this time health and yoga influencer Mara Olney. The swap caused a stir among fans of the original with outcries from social media users looking for the “real” Ms. Electronica.

One Twitter user expressed their outrage at the change of actor by tweeting, “WHAT DID YOU DO TO HER”.

But what is the Eurodance aesthetic? Why was Trullinger’s original look so perfect?

The parody benefitted from Gen Z’s current fascination with 90s/2000s fashion and culture. The chorus captured the naivete still available at the time, where Eurodance songs preached peace and love alongside men rapping in non-native English.

Eurodance began in Europe, specifically Germany, but took its roots from the Chicago house sound and the Belgian new beat. It became the soundtrack to a new moment, beginning after the fall of the Berlin wall, according to club culture academic Beate Peter.

According to East German DJ Paul Van Dyk, the rave scene became a way to strengthen social connections between East and West German during reunification. It was a way for people to communicate messages of hope through movement on the dance floor.

Trullinger’s outfit and mannerisms capture a fundamental part of rave culture: DIY. Her outfit prioritises movement, her hair is easily replicable at home, and her makeup is exaggerated, as if for stage. The jewellery she wears looks like a shell necklace, reminiscent of a simpler, more childlike time. She looks as if she doesn’t know what horrors await in the 21st century.

A third iteration of the song appeared this week with TikTok creator Sabrina Brier playing Ms. Biljana Electronica. Some Twitter users have come to Gordon’s defence, tweeting “You might think its a bad decision to just release a worse version of your surprise hit but its actually the most europop response possible”.

The silent replacement of a DJ’s female companion without changing the singing voice or stage name captures the Europop habit of swapping members, adding to the satirical nature of the work. The exaggerated movements and impassioned acting paired with a changing cast of characters makes for a farcical watch.

A full version of the song will be released on 15 August.