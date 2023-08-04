Italy has one of the highest rates of libel suits against the media in Europe, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni is proving journalist associations right.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is reportedly suing the lead singer of rock band Placebo after he called her a "fascist, racist" at a gig last month.

Speaking in front of around 5,000 fans on stage at the Sonic Park festival in Turin, Brian Molko called the prime minister a "piece of shit" and described her as "fascist, racist".

Prosecutors in Turin have officially opened an investigation into Molko for "contempt of the institutions" following his comments.

He could be fined up to €5,000 if convicted.

Meloni's lawyers have now taken legal action and filed a lawsuit for defamation.

This is not the first time Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, has filed a defamation lawsuit. Last year, she initiated legal action for aggravated criminal defamation against the editors of Domani newspaper.

Domani alleged Meloni had tried to help an MP from her own party win a government contract to procure face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meloni rejected the allegation and sought damages of €25,000 from the paper. The trial is set to start in July 2024.

Roberto Saviano, the author of 'Gomorrrah', is also facing a trial for comments he made about Meloni over her stance on immigration. She sued him for criminal defamation and a judge in Rome ruled that the writer should be tried. If convicted, Saviano faces up to three years in prison.

Italy has one of the highest rates of libel suits against the media in Europe, according to journalist associations.

Under Italy’s criminal code, anyone who “publicly defames the republic”, which includes the government, parliament, the courts and the army, faces punishment of a fine of between €1,000 to €5,000.

The International Press Institute has joined its Media Freedom Rapid Response partners in calling on the Italian parliament to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of Italy’s defamation laws that brings them into line with international standards on freedom of expression.