'Spirited Away', the acclaimed Japanese animated film that took home the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2001, is making its way to London as a stage play adaptation.

Following the tremendous success of the stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro in London, Spirited Away is the latest Studio Ghibli masterpiece to transition to London's West End.

The production, boasting a 12-week run, will premiere at London Coliseum, beginning in April next year until July 2024.

Taking the reins for the production is theatre director John Caird (known for his work on Les Misérables) and the Toho Theatrical Department, who already successfully toured the production across Japan throughout 2022.

“I am proud and delighted to present the original Japanese stage production of Spirited Away at the Coliseum Theatre next year," Caird said in a statement.

"We had a wonderful time creating the show in 2022 and I’m so happy now to be spiriting away a British audience into Hayao Miyazaki’s magical world."

What to expect?

A scene from Studio Ghibli's 2001 masterpiece 'Spirted Away' Courtesy: Studio Ghibli

Spirited Away, the timeless Japanese hand-drawn animation that delves into themes of loneliness identity and abandonment, stands as Hayao Miyazaki's most critically acclaimed film, and it won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2001.

Now, European audiences will experience the story on stage. It will be performed in its authentic Japanese language, complemented by English captions.

Accompanied by a live orchestra and breathtaking puppetry, the fantastical and occasionally unsettling journey of the 10-year-old girl Chihiro Ogino is ingeniously re-envisioned.

Chihiro will be portrayed by actors Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, alternating on different performance days.

For a better idea of how it looks, check out the stunning trailer for the Japanese stage production below.

For those eager to secure their seats, priority booking is available through the official website.