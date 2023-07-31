During her recent stint in Las Vegas, Cardi B threw her microphone at an audience member who had tossed a drink at her, as well as at a DJ the previous night.

In the latest episode of 'Idiotic fans throwing things at performers on stage', US rapper Cardi B had a drink thrown over her by an audience member while performing in Las Vegas.

And in true, fiery Cardi B fashion, she instantly retaliated by hurling her microphone back at the culprit.

The incident reflects a concerning trend in the music concert scene, where performers, from Harry Styles to Adele, are increasingly becoming targets of unwanted flying objects on stage.

What exactly happened?

During the performance of her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas, Cardi B - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - was hurled with liquid from an audience member's cup.

The incident, captured in videos circulating on social media, depicts the rapper visibly shocked before swiftly launching her microphone in the direction of the drink-tosser.

Cardi is then seen fixing her hair as security move in to handle the situation.

After the incident, Cardi B retweeted a video of the moment on Twitter, captioned 'Jealous Ass Bitch', in reference to her latest single 'JEALOUSY', which features her Migos rapper partner Offset.

More microphone-missile mayhem

But this isn't the first time Cardi B has resorted to throwing her microphone during a performance over the past week.

Just the night before her performance at Drai's Beachclub, she had a similar, albeit more unjustifiable, altercation with a DJ who was allegedly cutting her songs off too early.

A clip shared on social media, shows the WAP rapper shouting out her name before turning around and flinging the microphone in the direction of the DJ.

So, if you're heading to a Cardi B show anytime soon, keep your eyes peeled for flying microphones, and maybe pack a hard hat just in case.