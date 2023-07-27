The luxury brand's new owners have onboarded LVMH executive Lelio Gavazza in the coveted role.

In yet another change at the top of the fashion industry, Tom Ford has a new CEO.

Following the acquisition of the brand’s fashion operations earlier this year, Zegna Group have announced they’re installing Lelio Gavazza - just in time for fashion month.

He’ll be joining the company mid-September and will be tasked with all aspects of the business from collection development and production to merchandising and retail.

Lelio Gavazza poses with Bulgari's head of communication Priscilla Besquet Vianney Le Caer/2022 Invision

Gavazza has been poached from LVMH’s Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari, where he was Executive Vice-President for sales and retail.

The chairman and CEO of the Zegna Group praised the new hire’s shrewd business skill after making the announcement.

Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna explained that Gavazza will bring “outstanding luxury expertise" to the brand, adding, "I’m confident that his world-class business acumen, deep international experience, and leadership skills will prove invaluable in the development of the Tom Ford Fashion business globally”.

The new CEO brings more than twenty years of experience in global luxury and luxury distribution to his upcoming role.

Gavazza (R) attends a Bulgari Christmas lights event in Rome with the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri, 2022 Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Before and during his tenure at Bulgari, Gavazza held a series of key regional leadership roles across the globe.

In a statement, he said, “I am honoured to join Zegna Group as its CEO of Tom Ford Fashion and look forward to working with Gildo Zegna and partnering with Guillaume Jesel to continue to foster the growth of Tom Ford at the pinnacle of luxury fashion”.

Gavazza's appointment follows Tom Ford’s decision to step down entirely from his eponymous label in April.

Tom Ford arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March Evan Agostini/Invision

The fashion powerhouse had already sold his long-established business to Estée Lauder last November for around $2.8 billion (approx. €2.5 billion).

Zegna Group then acquired Tom Ford International LLC, the company which owns and operates the brand's fashion business.

After Ford’s departure, he was replaced as creative director by Peter Hawkings and Guillaume Jesel was brought on board as the new company president.

Gavazza joins new company president Guillaume Jesel (L) and incoming creative director Peter Hawkings (R) Canva/Business Wire/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

61-year-old Ford has been a huge name in fashion for years, rising to international fame after joining Gucci in 1990.

Known for his often provocative approach to the brand’s identity and sexually suggestive adverts, he quit the brand in 2004, starting his own label.

At the time, he told Women’s Wear Daily that the decision “was about control”.