Visit Euronews

Taylor Swift breaks record for most No. 1 albums by a woman

Taylor Swift becomes the first woman in history to have four albums in the Top 10 at the same time
Taylor Swift becomes the first woman in history to have four albums in the Top 10 at the same time Copyright Evan Agostini/Invision/AP - Republic
By David Mouriquand

Another week, another Taylor Swift record...

Taylor Swift has broken the record for most Number 1 albums by a female artist, and has also become the first woman in history to have four albums in the Top 10 at the same time.

Swift’s latest re-recording, 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)', debuted at at No. 1 after moving 716,000 units. It marks the 12th No. 1 album of her career, surpassing the total by previous record holder Barbra Streisand.

She currently has four LPs in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart: 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)', 'Midnights' sits at No. 5, 'Lover' at No. 7, and 'folklore' at No. 10.

As of now, Swift is tied with Drake for the third most No. 1s and is behind only The Beatles (19) and JAY-Z (14) for most No. 1 albums in history.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, which has been hit with further ticketing problems, with Ticketmaster stopping sales for the French dates of the tour

The Eras Tour has been extended to stretch into 2024.

You might also like

Pop music Taylor swift Music World record