Turkish-American new media artist Refik Anadol is opening the summer-long programme at Scorpios beach club in Mykonos.

Some of the biggest names in the digital art world will star in a new series of cultural events this summer at the trendy beach club Scorpios, on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The programme, called “In Resonance,” brings together generative art and music, featuring a series of live performances along with collaborations between new media artists and musicians.

Turkish-American new media superstar Refik Anadol is opening the programme on 13 July with a new collection of works he’s co-created with the Yawanawa indigenous people from Brazil.

Digital artist Refik Anadol's new collection was co-created with Brazil's indigenous Yawanawa people. FilipeFoto for Impact One via HOFA gallery

Using the latest in machine learning technology, Anadol was able to create a “living painting” that dynamically responds to real-time data coming from the Amazon – reflecting the Yawanawa’s deep connection with the forest.

Anadol says he will donate his full share of the revenues from the “In Resonance” programme to the Yawanawa community.

Refik Anadol's monumental works use machine learning to create what he's called "living paintings". Courtesy of Ikona Collection via HOFA gallery

Other artists whose work will feature include Lithuanian AI artist Ivona Tau, who’s collaborating with German electronic music producer Jean Claude Ades, and French generative artist and musician Agoria.

“In Resonance is a multidisciplinary program which brings leading AI artists and renowned musicians together to explore the profound connections between art and music as reflections, complements and natural evolutions of each other,” said Elio D’Anna, co-founder of the House of Fine Art (HOFA) gallery in London, which is organising the event with Scorpios.

The 7-week art programme will also give clubbers and holidaymakers in Mykonos the opportunity to purchase digital art through a new Web3/Blockchain supported payment system called Scorpios Collect.

It’s part of HOFA’s push to expand its reach by bringing together the digital art world and the crypto world.

“In Resonance” by HOFA and Scorpios will run from 13 July through to 31 August in Mykonos, Greece.