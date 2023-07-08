The enormous exhibition hall of Berlin's Hamburger Bahnhof Museum is an imposing space to fill but one that has allowed Eva Fabregas to let her imagination run wild. And the result is incredibly impressive.

The main halls of the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum of Contemporary art in Berlin used to be the arrivals hall of a train station.

Now, it is one of the largest exhibition spaces in Germany. But it's an intimidating space.

Barcelona-born Eva Fabregas is the latest artists to try to impose herself and her work – and she is not holding back.

On display are around 70 inflatable colourful sculptures - some on the floor but many crawling up the walls to the ceiling, taming the space.

"I have a way of working that, for me, it comes a lot from my fingers. I'm not a person who... My knowledge and learning process comes more from the skin and the body than from my rational mind, you know." says Fabregas.

Fabregas was born in Barcelona in 1988. She studied fine arts at the University of Barcelona and then the Chelsea College of arts in London.

She has exhibited in Barcelona, London, Munich and Ghent, but the exhibition at the Hamburger Bahnhof is her largest project so far.

Sam Bardaouil, the director of Hamburger Bahnhof and took the decision to bring Fabregas to the German capital.

"She created 70 sculptures specifically for her exhibition here. And you get transported into a world that is in between human, nonhuman, technologically generated. It's very organic. You realise that these sculptures are not fully static. There's a subtle movement. Some of them are breathing." he explains.

The exhibition “Eva Fabregas. Devouring Lovers” runs until January 7, 2024.