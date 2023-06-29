Two exhibitions charting the French actress' decades-long career will be on show at the Galerie de l’Instant in the 3rd arrondissement and at the Hôtel Lutetia on the Left Bank until October.
Catherine Deneuve, the ultimate Parisian, is currently feted by her home city in a dual exhibition on both sides of the Seine.
The French actress, who turns 80 later this year, is celebrated in the shows, ‘Catherine Deneuve, Rive Droite, Rive Gauche’, taking place both at the Galerie de l’Instant in the 3rd arrondissement and at the iconic Hôtel Lutetia on the Left Bank.
On display are photographs of the icon throughout her glamorous life and decades-long career by an array of photographers, including her ex-husband, David Bailey, to Helmut Newton and Ellen von Unwerth and veteran Paris Match snapper Jean-Claude Deutsch.
The director of the Galerie de l’Instant, Julia Gragnon, explains how she grew up with Deneuve, listening to her voice as a child on recordings of Disney stories and then rediscovering her, years later, playing alongside David Bowie in cult movie ‘The Hunger’.
“We all have a particular relationship with Catherine Deneuve”, Gragnon says, adding, “Her unique expression, her blondeness, the fantasies and other projections she inspires… her relationship with artists, with fashion, her friendship with Yves Saint-Laurent”.
The gallerist has been collecting imagery of Deneuve - including pictures by her father, photographer François Gragnon - with the aim of putting on an exhibition paying tribute to the legendary actress.
A significant chunk of the images on display at the two exhibitions are behind-the-scenes shots of the actress on set or in editorial shoots for publications as well as signed originals, reproductions and vintage prints.
Ahead of her significant birthday in October, Deneuve has spent this year having something of a renaissance - one of many in her glittering career. At last month’s Cannes Film Festival, the classic beauty featured on the poster via a shot from her 1968 film ‘La Chamade’.
The dual exhibition will run until 1 October so there’s no excuse to miss the display, regardless of which side of the Seine you find yourself on.