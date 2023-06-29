Two exhibitions charting the French actress' decades-long career will be on show at the Galerie de l’Instant in the 3rd arrondissement and at the Hôtel Lutetia on the Left Bank until October.

Catherine Deneuve, the ultimate Parisian, is currently feted by her home city in a dual exhibition on both sides of the Seine.

Deneuve on the set of 'Un Monsieur de Compagnie' in 1964 François Gragnon / Paris Match / The Instant Gallery

The French actress, who turns 80 later this year, is celebrated in the shows, ‘Catherine Deneuve, Rive Droite, Rive Gauche’, taking place both at the Galerie de l’Instant in the 3rd arrondissement and at the iconic Hôtel Lutetia on the Left Bank.

Deneuve with her late sister Françoise Dorléac in 1964 François Gragnon / Paris Match/The Instant Gallery

On display are photographs of the icon throughout her glamorous life and decades-long career by an array of photographers, including her ex-husband, David Bailey, to Helmut Newton and Ellen von Unwerth and veteran Paris Match snapper Jean-Claude Deutsch.

On the set of 'Manon 70' in 1968 Georges Pierre / La Galerie de l'Instant

The director of the Galerie de l’Instant, Julia Gragnon, explains how she grew up with Deneuve, listening to her voice as a child on recordings of Disney stories and then rediscovering her, years later, playing alongside David Bowie in cult movie ‘The Hunger’.

With Serge Gainsbourg, on the set of 'I Love You All' in 1980 Georges Pierre / La Galerie de l'Instant

“We all have a particular relationship with Catherine Deneuve”, Gragnon says, adding, “Her unique expression, her blondeness, the fantasies and other projections she inspires… her relationship with artists, with fashion, her friendship with Yves Saint-Laurent”.

Filming 'The African' in 1982 Georges Pierre / La Galerie de l'Instant

The gallerist has been collecting imagery of Deneuve - including pictures by her father, photographer François Gragnon - with the aim of putting on an exhibition paying tribute to the legendary actress.

With David Bowie on the set of 'The Hunger' in 1982 Jean-Claude Deutsch / Paris Match / La Galerie de l'Instant

A significant chunk of the images on display at the two exhibitions are behind-the-scenes shots of the actress on set or in editorial shoots for publications as well as signed originals, reproductions and vintage prints.

A style icon for the ages - Deneuve pictured in Vogue Paris in 1995 Ellen von Unwerth / The Instant Gallery

Ahead of her significant birthday in October, Deneuve has spent this year having something of a renaissance - one of many in her glittering career. At last month’s Cannes Film Festival, the classic beauty featured on the poster via a shot from her 1968 film ‘La Chamade’.

Deneuve pictured at Café Marly in Paris, 1996 Luc Roux / Getty Images / La Galerie de l'Instant

The eternal beauty photographed in Paris, 2002 Kate Paris / The Instant Gallery

The dual exhibition will run until 1 October so there’s no excuse to miss the display, regardless of which side of the Seine you find yourself on.