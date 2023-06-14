Harry Potter fans prepare for opening of new theme park in Tokyo

By Euronews

22 years after the first Harry Potter film was released, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is about to enjoy a new lease of life at the Warner Bros theme park in the Japanese capital.

A new theme park in Tokyo dedicated to cinema's most famous wizard, Harry Potter, was unveiled to the press on Wednesday before it opens its doors to the public.

The long tables in the Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry AFP

The 'Making of Harry Potter' was built on the site of the former Toshimaen grounds; an amusement park that was in business for more than nine decades before it closed its doors in August 2020 to make way for Warner Bros' new venture.

A model of the moving staircases in Hogwarts Castle AFP

The theme park will feature reconstructions of the saga's many iconic sets including Diagon Alley, Platform 9 ¾ and the Ministry of Magic. It also contains a wide array of restaurants, costumes and props from the movie series as well as gift shops.

Construction began on May 2021 and the park promises to be the world's largest indoor Harry Potter facility.

The Privet Drive set where Harry Potter lived with his aunt, uncle and cousin before he was accepted to Hogwarts School AFP

Stakeholders hope it will be as successful as the London studio tour in Leavesden which opened in 2012 and has already received more than 17 million visitors