Three skeletal remains and two new frescos uncovered at Pompeii site

By Euronews with AFP

The world-famous ruins of Pompeii still have many secrets for us to discover. Recent discoveries have been made thanks to The Great Pompeii Project, launched in 2012 to stop the deterioration of the archaeological site.

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of three people at the site who are thought to have been victims of an earthquake that accompanied the 79AD Vesuvius eruption.

The three skeletons are thought to be of two women and a small child, aged between three and four. They are thought to have sought refuge from the volcanic eruption in a bakery.

Data suggests they died from multiple fractures sustained after parts of the building collapsed.

Archaeologists have also found two frescoed walls featuring mythological scenes - Apollo and Daphne in one, and Poseidon and Amymone in the other.

