Rendez-Vous: The best of arts and culture

Riga's Museum of History and Navigation has started celebrations to mark a very important anniversary, 250 years since its founding.

This Latvian institution is considered one of the largest and most important repositories of cultural and historical heritage, and it is the oldest one in the Baltic States.

Many exhibitions have been prepared to mark the museum's 205th anniversary.

250 years of the Riga History and Shipping Museum! Today we celebrate the decision of Riga City Council on February 22, 1773 to approve the establishment of the first public museum in the Baltics.

An exhibition about restoration will open in March while in the autumn, there will be an exhibition dedicated to chairs as a symbol of power in Riga.

Potsdam celebrates the sun

From Ancient Greece to impressionist masterpieces, artists have depicted the sun for millennia.

A new exhibition in the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, south of Berlin, illustrates how the sun has been represented through 130 works of art dating back 2,500 years.

“Impression, sunrise” by Claude Monet was painted in the harbour of Le Havre in 1872, it is credited as the masterpiece which gave the impressionist movement its name.

The painting is normally shown in the Musee Marmottan Monet, a museum dedicated to Monet’s art in Paris.

But it is now on an eight-week loan to Museum Barberini and is the centrepiece of the exhibition: The sun. Source of light in art.”

The paintings are on display until June 11.

Joan Miró blends the past with the present

The Fundació Joan Miró was created by the Spanish painter Miró himself.

The Fundació opened to the public on 10 June 1975 and has since become a dynamic centre in which Joan Miró’s work coexists with cutting-edge contemporary art.

With an interdisciplinary approach, the Fundació organises temporary exhibitions of 20th and 21st-century artists and academic activities and projects in collaboration with other institutions and organisations.

Through its exhibition and educational programmes, the Fundació Joan Miró explores lines of research linked to the work of Miró and to contemporary art.

The Fundació is located in a building designed by Josep Lluís Sert, making it one of the few museums anywhere in the world in which the complicity between artist and architect underpins the dialogue between the works and the space that houses them.

The Fundació offers an overview of the landscapes of Joan Miró’s art and life, creating an enriching dialogue with other artists from the 20th and 21st centuries.