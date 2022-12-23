World's 'smallest work of art on a diamond' unveiled in Amsterdam

Luxury jewellery brand Trophy by Gassan and artist Pablo Lücker have found a way to make diamonds even more precious with the unveiling of their HE(ART) Diamond Collection.

The limited series of 13 unique artworks engraved onto diamonds is on display at a luxury trade show in Amsterdam and consists of a 2.75-carat crown jewel and 12 1-carat diamonds.

Thanks to Lücker's artistic skills, the crown jewel, featuring patented GASSAN 121, has some impressive details to add to its excellent polish and symmetry.

"For me, as an artist, it's very, very important that, because it's so small, the shape is immediately recognizable. So, that's why I also chose to create 13 unique hearts," says Lücker, who had his artwork lasered onto the diamonds.

"You see that first side, you see a heart, which if you look closer, you're going to see the world in the heart. I think that's also in life like every heart is different. Every love is different. And that's why I created 13 unique hearts."

The smallest work of art on a 2.75 carat diamond, an engraved heart design by artist Pablo Lücker, is shown during an exhibit of luxury goods in Amsterdam. Peter Dejong/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

All diamonds in the collection are HRD-certified and the certificates include the art which is engraved on the table of the diamond.

For Trophy by Gassan, working with an artist is new territory. Calvin Jong-a-Pin, a former footballer and diamond and jewellery expert at Trophy by Gassan, understands the desire for unique jewellery.

"As a football player, you're always looking for something unique. You don't want to go into the locker room and see the same watch that the other players have. You don't want to see the same jewellery," he says.

"When I came to work at this company, I was like, okay, I need to do something new, something revolutionary. And I'm so happy this thought came to mind. And now, it's really received so well. Everybody is super enthusiastic about this project."

On the first day of the presentation, Trophy by Gassan sold two out of the 12 one-carat diamonds, one crown jewel from 2.75 carats, and that one is also still on display.

The price tag for a one-carat diamond is €29,500, while the crown jewel is an eye-watering €126,750.