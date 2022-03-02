The European tour proving country music isn't just for Americans

Country music isn’t just for Americans, it has reached the shores of Europe, Australia, and even the Middle East.

In March, Europe's biggest celebration of the genre Country To Country - or C2C as fans know it - is back after a two year pandemic break, in London, Dublin and Glasgow.

Top artists like Grammy-winning artists Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert, as well as Academy of Country Music Awards winner Luke Combs are all crossing the pond to headline during the three-day festival.

Now in its eighth year, C2C has really connected with European audiences.

Created with the ethos that anyone can like the genre no matter their nationality, it’s a festival for Europeans to see their favorite singers, from the well-established ones to the emerging talent, both European and American.

Launched in 2013, the two-day event at London's O2 Arena attracted country music royalty like Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood. Its second year saw Dublin added to the festival, and in 2016 Glasgow was added as well. By 2019 the festival had gone global, with dates in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway too.

Jimmy Allen performs at C2C 2019 Luke Dyson/CMA/(c) 2019 Country Music Association, Inc.

Fans appreciate country's music's storytelling ballads

Seeing people flock from all over Europe, donning their typical country-style attire is a sight to behold. Men and women wear fitted blue jeans with a flare at the hem, a buttoned-down blouse tucked in with a leather belt, and accessories to complete the look: cowboy boots, a cowboy hat, and a bolo.

What the past several years has proven is that the genre has no bounds. It's seen an explosion of digital content on YouTube and digital radio around Europe, as fans are drawn to the honest storytelling ballads of heartbreak, love, faith and folly.

Blues legend Ray Charles used to speak of the powerful storytelling in songs, “the words to country songs are very earthy like the blues.”

“Now that we’ve had two years of anticipation, all I can say is that it’s going to be a great show," says Darius Rucker.

In addition to the three headlining artists, other acts will be performing like Scotty McCreery, who won the tenth season of American Idol. McCreery has a European tour right after C2C that will take him to the Netherlands and Germany.

Other top American performers on the big stage will be Kip Moore, Brett Young, and Ashley McBryde. British singers like Essex County and The Shires will also be performing on various stages in London throughout the weekend.

In 2018 more than fifty thousands country music fans attended the festival and this year an even bigger turnout is expected.