Jamal Edwards, founder of music platform SBTV, dead at 31

YouTube star and music platform entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, has died at the age of 31.

He was awarded an MBE in the 2015 New Year's Honours List for his services to music, particularly his platform SBTV, which helped launch the careers of a number of successful artists, notably Ed Sheeran.

Chart-topping London rapper AJ Tracey was one of the first to pay tribute on Twitter.

Another English rapper followed hard on his heels with a heartfelt dedication.

SBTV is a service that was built to discover new artists and has over 1 million subscribers.

Edwards in 2014 Joel Ryan/AP

Edwards’ company confirmed the news to the BBC on Sunday evening

No cause of death had been released at the time of publication.