Euronews caught up with Yves Holenstein from Bitcoin Suisse AG to learn how the largest cryptocurrency is about to be part of our day-to-day lives in the next few years.

For some, it's a bubble, for others, it's a huge investment opportunity. Bitcoin went a lot further than many would have imagined in January 2009, but it has yet to show its full potential.

The traditional financial industry has already adopted crypto technology in many ways, but the expectations are that crypto is going to be an option when people pay for their taxes as well as their coffee in a few years. While regulation is on its way in the EU, Bitcoin has already been introduced to pave the way in Switzerland.

"I think Bitcoin will for many people be an alternative, a choice, to exchange value to trade, to not necessarily have to use the banking system," Yves Holenstein, the head of custody and staking at Bitcoin Suisse AG, said.

He also highlighted how to keep Bitcoin assets safe - and what his view is on cryptocurrencies involved with money laundering.

If every granny and every five-year-old and every person in between can use it and doesn't have to risk losing assets or getting, hacked, I think that's when it will become really normal. Yves Holenstein Head of Custody & Staking at Bitcoin Suisse AG

Regarding the buzzword of late, artificial intelligence, Holenstein said he sees potential in automating processes where machines not only communicate with each other but carry out payments for certain services.

"That's where I see the benefit or the potential of adding AI", he said, adding that it is important to assess the risks of artificial general intelligence, "if AI systems have the standard of humans or more and we don't have them under control, this could be quite dangerous."

