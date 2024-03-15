Visit Euronews

France's inflation figures dip but energy prices keep spark alive

The Eiffel Tower is pictured in Paris, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
The Eiffel Tower is pictured in Paris, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Copyright Christophe Ena/Copyright 2023 The AP.
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

France's inflation rate stood at 3% in February year-on-year, only 0.1% lower than the previous month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer prices rose 0.9% in February compared with January, the French statistical office INSEE said on Friday. Although inflation is generally decreasing in France, many people may feel they are not actually seeing much of a change in their monthly expenses. 

Food prices are still rising, but at a slower rate than they were. Year-on-year food items were 3.6% more expensive last month - the figure reached 5.7% in January. 

Energy prices are also keeping household spending on the rise, with a 4.3% increase in February compared with the same month last year, and are 4.1% more expensive than in January on a month-on-month basis. The end of a government-imposed cap on electricity prices explains that hike.

Despite the increases, the country's inflation has dropped in the past twelve months. 

France's inflation peaked above 6% during the last months of 2022 and early months of 2023.

France's inflation rate is continuing to fall, in a similar way to its European neighbours, although it remains some way away from its 2% goal.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

France Economy Energy Inflation