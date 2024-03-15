France's inflation figures dip but energy prices keep spark alive

By Euronews

France's inflation rate stood at 3% in February year-on-year, only 0.1% lower than the previous month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer prices rose 0.9% in February compared with January, the French statistical office INSEE said on Friday. Although inflation is generally decreasing in France, many people may feel they are not actually seeing much of a change in their monthly expenses.

Food prices are still rising, but at a slower rate than they were. Year-on-year food items were 3.6% more expensive last month - the figure reached 5.7% in January.

Energy prices are also keeping household spending on the rise, with a 4.3% increase in February compared with the same month last year, and are 4.1% more expensive than in January on a month-on-month basis. The end of a government-imposed cap on electricity prices explains that hike.

Despite the increases, the country's inflation has dropped in the past twelve months.

France's inflation peaked above 6% during the last months of 2022 and early months of 2023.

France's inflation rate is continuing to fall, in a similar way to its European neighbours, although it remains some way away from its 2% goal.