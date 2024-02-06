Eurozone retail trade figures slump as consumers feel the pinch

Consumer demand has slumped following two months of improved retail growth, suggesting Europeans are still feeling the cost of living pinch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The volume of eurozone retail sales fell by 1.1% in the month to December, Eurostat figures have revealed.

Following November's reading of 0.3% growth, the recent figures mark a disappointing fall into negative territory.

Compared with the same period in 2022, the reading from the end of last year was down 0.8%, and the average for the whole of 2023 was down 1.8% on the previous year.

Following a sharp drop in consumption at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, retail sales rebounded later in 2020.

Since then, variations have been less dramatic, and December's reading represents the most significant monthly change seen since the same period a year earlier which was, again, down 1.1%.

Despite this area-wide trend, national results have recorded slightly different patterns.

In December 2023, large monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (-3.6%), and Luxembourg (-3.1%).

High increases were observed in Slovakia (+2.0%), Croatia (+1.4%), and Portugal (+0.7%).

To look at variations by retail sector, the volume of eurozone trade decreased by 6.2% for automotive fuels and by 1.% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it grew by 0.1% for non-food products.

Cost of living crisis isn't over

The most recent results arrive against a backdrop of cooling but persistent inflationary pressures.

While price rises are easing in France and Germany, the eurozone's two biggest economies, the picture for the rest of the area is a little more complex.

According to data released last week, inflation for the whole euro area slowed to 2.8% in January, but core inflation came in higher than experts had predicted.

This core figure, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, slowed from 3.4% in December to 3.3% in January.

This means that prices rose at a slower rate than during the prior month, but not as slowly as economists had forecast.

There is no real-time wage tracker for the eurozone, but the European Central Bank has predicted that, over the period from 2022 to 2025, wage growth is expected to lag behind inflation by around 2.5 percentage points.

This has therefore contributed to the scaleback in consumer demand, with Europeans continuing to feel the inflationary squeeze.