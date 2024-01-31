Tackling homelessness in Europe: a more 'radical' approach

In this episode of Real Economy, Euronews Reporter Paul Hackett discovers how providing the homeless with housing as a starting point rather than an end goal, is transforming lives and fast becoming a long-term solution.

According to national data, homelessness in Spain has increased by 25 per cent over the last decade. Such statistics have forced authorities and NGOs to come up with an alternative method for tackling homelessness.

The solution proposed is surprisingly simple: give every person living on the street a home. First developed in the US, the initiative known as Housing First, is being adopted increasingly in Europe.

Unlike traditional approaches, it doesn't require individuals to meet certain criteria before receiving housing assistance. The idea is that homeless individuals have a higher chance of creating a brighter future for themselves if they first have a roof over their heads.

Carlos Martínez Carrasco lived rough for several years before a Housing First initiative provided him with a flat on the outskirts of Madrid.

He told Real Economy that the flat has changed his life in every way: "I no longer lack the things that you do when you’re on the street and I can cook. I don’t have to find a way to wash clothes... I can go out with the peace of mind that I have a place to come back to. I am very happy today."

Housing First views housing as a right and not as a reward, as enshrined in the European Pillar of Social Rights Principle 19. It stipulates:

access to social housing or housing assistance should be provided to those in need.

vulnerable people have a right to appropriate assistance and protection against forced eviction.

adequate shelter and services should be offered to homeless individuals and families to promote social inclusion.

Two NGOs, Provivienda and Hogar Si, co-manage several Housing First initiatives in Spain, including the one that gave Carlos a home in Madrid. Financed by Madrid’s municipality (Comunidad de Madrid) through the European Social Fund, to date that project continues to enjoy a 100% occupancy and retention rate.

Gema Callardo the director general for Provivienda told Real Economy: "European funds are mainly being used to implement innovative initiatives and innovative solutions for homelessness, and are also being used to increase the stock of social and affordable housing. Two fundamental solutions to reduce homelessness in Spain.”

What can the EU do to reverse the rising homelessness trend?

Every EU member state has committed to spend at least 25% of its ESF+ resources on tackling social inclusion and at least 3% on addressing material deprivation.

The European Platform on Combating Homelessness is also working hard to bring about change while the Housing First Europe Hub, established in 2016 by Finland's Y-Foundation and FEANTSA, seeks to give every person living on the street a home.

At the moment where Europe is putting hundreds of billions of euros on the table to reboost the economy, we think that a tiny little bit of that money should also be used to address this extreme exclusion [homelessness], to make our societies more inclusive. Yves Leterme European Platform on Combatting Homelessness and former PM of Belgium

Yves Leterme, the former Prime Minister of Belgium and the Chair of the Steering Board for the European Platform on Combatting Homelessness, believes member states can learn from each other: “[We need to] bring together member states and agree on what kind of policy tools we need to use based on experiences - because some member states have been very successful in addressing the issue, and others are lagging behind."

Progress in the current economic context won’t be easy, but evidence shows with the right policies and incentives, change is possible.

For the full report click on the video in the media player above.