Time to buy a house? It might cost double the price

By Greta Ruffino

House prices and rents in the EU show significant trends that vary across the country, according to new official data.

ADVERTISEMENT

House prices and rents in Europe increased by 0.8% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of the same year, according to new data released by Eurostat.

Average monthly rental cost of a furnished one-bedroom apartment in select European cities in 3rd quarter 2023 in euros Statista

For rents, this reflects a 3.0% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022. However, for house prices, there has been a decrease of -1.0% during the same period.

House prices more than doubled in some EU countries

From 2010 to the third quarter of 2023, there was a 48% increase in house prices and a 22% rise in rents across Europe.

Over this period, there were significant changes in European housing markets.

House prices and rents changes Eurostat

House prices more than tripled in Estonia (210%) and more than doubled in Hungary (185%), Lithuania (158%), Latvia (141%), Austria (123%), Czechia (122%), and Luxembourg (107%), where the average asking price for residential properties for sale was €12,089 per square metre in December.

Greece (-14%), Italy (-8%), and Cyprus (-2%), however, experienced decreases.

On the rental front, 26 EU countries saw increases, with Estonia (218%), Lithuania (170%), and Ireland (100%) leading the way. The exception was Greece, where rent prices decreased by 20%.