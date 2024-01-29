Where is European money travelling abroad?

By Greta Ruffino

New data reveals the countries contributing to the total of personal transfers within and outside the EU in 2022.

Migrants within the EU sent back some €43.5 billion to their country of origin in 2022, an increase from the previous year's €38.2 billion, according to new data from Eurostat.

Of these, €9.6 billion (22%) was sent to non-EU European countries, followed by some €8.6 billion (20%) to Asia (excluding the Near and Middle East), and €8.2 billion (19%) to North Africa.

Between 2015 and 2019, the growth in outflow significantly surpassed the annual growth of the EU GDP, suggesting favourable labour market conditions for migrants, seasonal, and cross-border workers in the EU.

However, personal transfer inflow to the EU has only experienced a slight increase since 2014, growing from €11.6 billion to €13.5 billion in 2022, resulting in a negative balance of €30.0 billion for the EU with the rest of the world.

Non-EU European countries accounted for €6.7 billion (51%) of the total inflow to the EU.

North America emerged as the second-largest provider of personal transfers to the EU, contributing €2.6 billion (20%), followed by Central and South Africa with €1.4 billion (10%).

In 2022, approximately 56% of the total outflow and 54% of the total inflow for cross-border personal transfers and compensation of employee flow across all EU member states occurred within the borders of the EU, mirroring the freedom of movement and work for EU citizens within the EU labour market.

However, there are exceptions to this trend. Outflow of personal transfers and compensation of employees from Poland (98%), Spain (91%), and Greece (91%) were primarily directed to economies outside the EU. Similarly, Ireland (96%), Italy (85%), and Austria (68%) received most of their inflow from outside the EU.

In contrast, Luxembourg had less than 1% of its outflow directed beyond the EU, and Slovenia received only 6% of its inflow from outside the EU, making them the most EU-centred economies.