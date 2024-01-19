Visit Euronews

UK shoppers tightened their purse strings over Christmas

People hold hands as they walk in a Christmas decorated Burlington Arcade, in London, 2023.
People hold hands as they walk in a Christmas decorated Burlington Arcade, in London, 2023. Copyright Alberto Pezzali/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Heloise Urvoy
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The gloomy picture is fuelling fears of a recession, with the December fall being the biggest one recorded since January 2021, a period that was heavily affected by pandemic-related restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas shoppers bucked the usual seasonal trend by spending less in December and leaving UK retail sales showing a fall of 3.2% on the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). 

November's figures were boosted by increased sales due to Black Friday discounts, especially in the non-food store sales volumes, which showed a rise of 2.7% for the month, the UK's statistics office explained. Sales in that category fell by 3.9% in December, suggesting UK shoppers had planned their Christmas spending ahead of time.

With the exception of November's figures, UK sales have been dropping, with the latest 2023 quarter down 0.9% compared with the previous one. UK sales fell overall last year by 2.8% on average, reaching their lowest level since 2018, the ONS said.

The gloomy picture is fuelling fears of a recession, with the December fall being the biggest one recorded since January 2021, a period that was heavily affected by pandemic-related restrictions.

Food store sales were also down by 3.1% last month, compared with November. 

Jeremy Stern, ex-European director at Coca-Cola and now chief executive of promotions agency PromoVeritas, was quick to reassure.

"While there has been some doom-mongering about gloomy retail sales over Christmas, supermarket results have provided a blueprint for success for the sector," he said.  

In a similar pattern to Black Friday where November discounts boosted the economy, some food stores saw an increase in sales last month.

"Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer all saw increases in grocery sales over the festive period. These silver linings of growth are thanks to strategic promotions and loyalty schemes," Stern said.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Christmas sales Black Friday Economy Retail trade Recession