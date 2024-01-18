Anna Pruska spoke to Euronews Business about AI’s increasing role in telecommunication services and why Poland is the place to be for women leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s worry about the expansion of AI in business and wider society is understandable but not fully warranted, Polish IT giant Comarch’s CEO has said.

“There's always this anxiety in people when it comes to new technologies,” Anna Pruska told Euronews Business in a discussion about the breaking through of AI at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

“During the technical revolution, people used to destroy machines, [...] because they were afraid that they would take jobs away from them,” she added. “I think it's just a matter of getting familiar with it and solving the problems that we have, like legal issues. But it will come with time.”

AI has been at the centre of attention in Davos as policymakers and business leaders discuss the risks it poses in spreading disinformation, especially in light of conflicts, such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, in addition to some 70 elections coming up around the world in 2024.

Comarch, a Polish multinational software company with services in more than 30 countries, sees many beneficial uses for AI, however. So much so that the company is on its way to integrating AI into its own services, such as in stringent anti-fraud measures, for instance. The new technology is also part of the company’s insurance policies to keep telecommunication safe.

Euronews' Angela Barnes and Comarch CEO Anna Pruska at the World Economic Forum's Davos 2024 summit. Euronews

Being a woman at the head of a leading global IT company

Pruska also spoke to Euronews Business about her experiences in a leading business role as a woman.

She heads a board of directors, all men, at one of the biggest and fastest-growing companies in Poland. Freshly promoted to president of the management board and CEO, Pruska told Euronews Business that Poland is the place to be for women leaders, as the country is one of the few in Europe with one of the highest participation of women in management positions.

According to Eurostat, 44% of Polish management positions in Q3 2020 were occupied by women, second only to Latvia at 45%.

Click the video player above to watch the full interview.