Ireland sees slight increase in unemployment figures

By Greta Ruffino

The rate of unemployment in Ireland varies depending on the demographic.

Ireland's unemployment rate increased slightly from 4.8% to 4.9% in December, according to the country's Central Statistics Office.

While some demographic categories saw marginal increases, others remained steady compared to the previous month's figures.

For men, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.1% from 5.0% in November 2023. This shows an increase compared to December 2022, which had a revised rate of 4.3%.

Women, on the other hand, maintained their unemployment rate at 4.6% in December 2023, unchanged from November 2023. However, this reflects an increase from the previous year's rate of 4.5% in December 2022.

Youth unemployment (aged 15-24) escalated to 13.4% in December 2023 from the revised rate of 13.0% in November 2023.

On the other hand, individuals aged 25-74 years saw no change in their unemployment rate, remaining steady at 3.5% from November 2023, suggesting stability in this age group's employment status.

Earlier in 2023, the rate had reached a remarkable low of 4.1% following a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the year though, it gradually rose as the pace of economic growth slowed down.