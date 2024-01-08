Rolls-Royce sees record sales as demand for all-electric car grows

Luxury car-maker Rolls-Royce reports "extraordinary" year, with record sales and rising demand in all-electric Spectre model.

Rolls-Royce has seen sales soar to another record level on continued demand for its luxury models and sales driven by its new all-electric Spectre model.

The UK-based luxury vehicles plant, owned by BMW, delivered 6,032 vehicles to customers in 2023, a slight rise on its previous record of 6,021 in 2022.

Performance was driven by demand for its Cullinan, Ghost and Phantom marques, as well as the Spectre model, the Goodwood-based business said.

Sales were highest in the US, its largest market, followed by China and Hong Kong, where sales had been hit following the late lifting of the COVID pandemic restrictions.

Sales in Europe, including the UK, also saw a record rise, the company reported, as sales in the Middle East were boosted by demand for elaborate custom work on bespoke interiors and exteriors.

The continuing success of South Korea's economy saw increasing demand for luxury goods also benefited the luxury car maker.

New Chief Executive Chris Brownridge described 2023 as another "extraordinary" year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances across all regions and across the full product portfolio.

In a statement, Brownridge said: "It’s especially encouraging to see the enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, all-electric strategy for future model development and production."

"The record level of bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector, offering our clients opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else," he said.

"I'm looking forward to working with the entire Rolls-Royce team to maintain this momentum and take this great company forward with confidence and conviction," Brownridge added.

Rolls-Royce added some extra 180 jobs in 2023 to its West Sussex workforce, taking the total number of people employed there to more than 2,500.