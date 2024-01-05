Italian inflation declines while consumer prices surge by 0.2%

By Greta Ruffino

Euronews Business breaks down the newest data about Italy's yearly inflation rate, consumer prices, and the factors behind these changes

Italy's annual inflation rate eased to 0.6% in December 2023 from 0.7% in November, while consumer prices rose by 0.2% after experiencing a 0.5% drop in November, according to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat).

Inflation rate in Italy for 2023 Trading Economics

However, throughout 2023 consumer prices rose by an average of 5.7%, significantly slower than the 8.1% growth seen in 2022.

Istat reports the changes are mainly due to "reduced pressure on energy prices," which climbed by 1.2% compared with the surge of +50.9% in 2022.

Despite an overall slowdown in the rate of increase observed in the latter part of the year, food prices grew more by an average of +9.8% in 2023, up from +8.8% in 2022.

Specifically, the prices, excluding volatile components, increased by 5.1% in 2023, compared with +3.8% in 2022 with initial estimates predicting around +0.1% inflation for 2024.