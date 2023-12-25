By Greta Ruffino

Euronews Business takes a look at which countries spend the most during the holiday season.

Christmas brings together the costs of trees, decorations, and gifts, a blend that varies across nations.

The EU Christmas tree industry holds a value of €1.5 billion. According to Rory Young, Chair of the British Christmas Tree Growers Association interviewed by The Guardian, fir tree prices can fluctuate significantly by location, ranging from approximately €29 to €75 for a 1.8-metre tree, marking a 7% cost increase.

A woman rides her bike carrying a Christmas tree, on the eve of Christmas Eve, in Ertingen, Germany, Thomas Warnack, all rights reserved.

Europe's natural Christmas tree production, estimated at nearly 80 million annually, is primarily led by Germany, constituting 25% of the market share. Following closely are Denmark, Poland, and the UK, each contributing significantly to the seasonal demand.

The Christmas market has seen remarkable growth in decorations and related commodities. Last year, the United States was the leading importer, bringing in over €3.5 billion worth.

Main importers of Christmas decorations globally in 2022, based on value of imports Statista 2023

The UK and the Netherlands stood as major buyers, spending €328 million and €226 million, respectively. In 2022, the Netherlands rose as a significant global supplier, securing the second spot, ranking second only to China with Christmas decoration exports valued at €228 million.

Main suppliers of Christmas decorations globally in 2022 Statista 2023

Despite economic challenges, the UK anticipates leading Christmas spending across Europe this year. Projections suggest retail sales nearing €100 billion, followed by Germany's estimate of €85 billion. Belgium, on the other hand, is expected to spend a modest €11.5 billion.