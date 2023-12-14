UK retailer Tesco recalls potentially moth-filled Christmas stuffing

The supermarket giant has warned its Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix is “unsafe to eat” as it may contain moths.

UK supermarket Tesco has apologised to customers after disclosing that its Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130g, with a best before date of September 2024, may contain moths.

In a message to customers published on the Food Standards Agency website, Tesco said: "Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

There is no mention of how the moths ended up in the affected product.

Despite the news, Tesco's share price was still higher on Thursday afternoon on the London Stock Exchange, up 0.83% at 291.40 per share.