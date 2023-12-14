Price pressures ease in Ireland as inflation dips to two-year low

The latest figures show that price pressures are easing across the Irish economy.
Inflation pressure has started to ease on consumers and businesses in Ireland as prices decreased by 0.8% in November 2023 compared to the previous month, according to the latest figures from the Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Annual inflation also plummeted to 3.9% from 5.1% in October.
In a monthly comparison, consumer prices fell partially due to a decline in the price of electricity, gas, and liquid fuels, which pushed housing and utility costs down by 2%.
Lower prices for package holidays also made recreation and culture expenses dip, while the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased, as well as clothing and footwear prices by 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.
Annual inflation slams on the breaks
Annual inflation slowed to its lowest level in two years, to 3.9% in November.
"The latest publication for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices for consumer goods and services in November 2023 rose by 3.9% on average when compared with November 2022," Anthony Dawson from the CSO, said. "This was down from 5.1% in the 12 months to October 2023. This was the lowest CPI rate since September 2021 where the annual growth in the CPI was 3.7%."
However, excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose by 5.6% in the 12 months to November 2023.
Prices rose the most in the recreation and culture sectors by 7.7%, followed by restaurants and hotels (7%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.7%).
Prices softened mainly for housing & utilities (4.4% vs 7.2%), restaurants and hotels (7% vs 7.7%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.7% vs 7%), and recreation and culture (7.7% vs 9.7%). On the other hand, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 4.7% compared to the previous months' 4.2%.
The latest figures show a trend of easing price pressures across the Irish economy mainly due to falling energy prices and 10 straight interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank.