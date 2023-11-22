By Daniel Harper

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is outlining the government’s financial plans for the year ahead in a press conference. Euronews Business breaks down the key announcements.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is outlining the UK government's economic plans for 2024. Here's a look at some of the key takeaways so far.

Benefits

Hunt pledged that benefits will increase next year by 6.7%, which was the inflation rate level for September.

This amounts to an average increase of £470 (€540) for 5.5 million households next year.

He said that this applies to means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit and disability benefits.

In October, headline inflation came in at an annual 4.6% in October. It marked the lowest reading in two years. However, it remains well above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target.

Hunt also confirmed that the local housing allowance will be increased to give 1.6 million households an average of £800 of support next year.

State pensions

The Chancellor also announced that the full new state pension will rise by 8.5% to £221.20 per week from April 2024, which is worth up to £900 per year for pensioners.

Hunt highlighted that, including today’s measures, it takes this government’s “total commitment to easing cost of living pressures” to £104 billion.

"That is one of the largest ever cash increases to the state pension - showing a Conservative government will always back our pensioners," he said.

The government will also honour its commitment to the pensions triple lock in full.

Under the triple lock policy, state pensions are supposed to increase each April in line with the highest of one of three things: either the inflation rate, average earnings, or 2.5%.

Artificial intelligence investment

The government will invest £500 million over the next two years to fund more "innovation centres" to help make the UK an "AI powerhouse".

This, Hunt says, follows "the success of the supercomputing centres in Edinburgh and Bristol".

£4.5 billion to manufacturing up to 2030

The Chancellor of the Exchequer - the UK equivalent of finance minister - highlights a £4.5 billion boost to manufacturing until 2030, emphasising strategic investment in key sectors such as aerospace, life sciences, and the burgeoning green industry, with allocations of £975 million, £520 million, and £960 million, respectively.

Defence

The government will meet its NATO commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence.

He says this is "critical at a time of global threats to the international order most notably from [Russian President] Putin’s evil war in Ukraine".

Combating anti-Semitism

Addressing the alarming rise in antisemitism in the UK, Jeremy Hunt unveils a dedicated initiative, allocating £7 million over the next three years to organisations like the Holocaust Education Trust.

The primary focus is on combating antisemitism in educational institutions such as schools and universities, asserting the imperative of preventing any regression in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of racism.

