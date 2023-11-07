Sanofi targeted in French price manipulation probe

French prosecutors say they have launched an investigation into Sanofi over allegations the pharmaceutical giant spread false information and manipulated the price of its Dupixent drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary investigation, launched by France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF), concerns financial communications about Dupixent - an anti-allergy medicine - published at the end of 2017.

The PNF confirmed that it launched the probe in March, after the news was first reported in French outlet La Lettre.

A spokesperson for Sanofi said that company isn't aware of any investigation by the PNF.

"We stand by the accuracy of our accounts," the spokesperson said. "As a listed company, the financial information published by Sanofi is accurate, precise and sincere, and is duly audited by two auditing firms."

"Sanofi reserves the right to take legal action against any false or defamatory allegations," they added.

Dupixent - also known by its scientific name dupilumab - is a blockbuster drug (meaning it earns the company over €1 billion a year) and is used primarily to treat asthma and eczema.

Third quarter sales of Dupixent (developed by Sanofi and its US partner Regeneron) rose by 32.8% to €2.847 billion.

The pharmaceutical giant's quarterly sales totalled €11.964 billion.

In the first nine months of 2023, sales of Dupixent reached €7.725 billion, up 35.1%.