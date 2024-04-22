EU elections: European Socialists' lead candidate holds talks with SPD

By Euronews

June's European Parliament elections will decide where Europe is "heading", said Nicolas Schmit as he met the Social Democratic Party of Germany's leading candidate.

Ahead of EU elections, the frontrunner of the Party of European Socialists met his SPD counterpart in Berlin on Monday.

Nicolas Schmit - currently the EU Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights - held talks with the Social Democratic Party's lead candidate Katharina Barley.

"Every election is important," he said. "But if we look around us and see the general context, then this election is a very important election."

Europeans voting in June's European Parliament elections face a "choice of direction," he continued. "Not only internationally, but also internally - where Europe should actually be heading."

