Over 10,000 professionals and 500 start-ups are ready in Isère to showcase the latest European advancements in AI, cybersecurity, energy, and space.

Tech people, pin this down on your agenda.

The French city of Grenoble, one of Europe's major research and innovation hubs, is gearing up to launch its first massive tech event, Tech&fest.

Laura Perrard, the event co-founder, told Euronews Next the festival "will present and discuss concrete solutions" to some of the most pressing tech-related issues of our times, "as well as celebrate the continent's savoir-faire in the field".

The event is taking take place at the AlpExpo centre on February 1-2 and will be themed around six areas:

●Tech and electronics industry

● Innovative solutions for businesses

● Energy, mobility, and the environment

● Space race

● Workplace quality of life, and the job market of the future

● Leisure and sports

An event at Alpexpo, the venue hosting tech&fest Alpexpo

Keynote speakers include SpaceX Material Engineering VP Charles Kuehmann and Euro2Moon General Secretary Bertrand Baratte. They'll discuss the latest developments in the race to Mars and the Moon, ahead of a year packed with missions.

One of the most ambitious start-ups at the event will be Spartan, a Marseille-based company that developed inflatable habitats for missions in space and underwater.

One of them is called Eurohab, and "is the only Lunar camp-base that fits within medium-sized landers, such as the ISA Argonaut," founder Peter Weiss told Euronews Next.

"We hope it will help carry to the Moon the first European astronauts before 2030".

Spartan Space's Eurohab, an inflatable habitat for missions on the surface of the Moon or Mars Spartan Space

Green energy will also be a crucial topic in Grenoble.

A "Decarbonisation Village" will present thirty solutions to help businesses cut their footprint through innovative packaging, design, and recycling, as well as AI.

ROSI Solar, a Grenoble company, will show how to minimise the impact of solar panels by reusing raw materials and recovering high-purity silicon and silver, which are usually lost at the end of a solar panel lifecycle.

"We recycle over 95 per cent of a panel after it's dismissed, as well as materials used in its production process," ROSI's General Manager Antoine Chalaux told Euronews Next.

"The market has grown exponentially over the past two decades, and yet recycling activities are still not good enough. Most new panels are currently manufactured in China, Europe needs to become more self-sufficient, and our work is hopefully a step in that direction".

Photovoltaic cells recycled by ROSI Solar ROSI/Franck Ardito

Hydrogen and nuclear energy will own important panels too, including one about mini nuclear reactors, which will explain their energy, fuel-saving, and production benefits.

Tech&Fest will mainly be open to business and start-up professionals, who will also get a chance to discuss and scale up their projects with six entrepreneurs and one group leader in the special Mastermind sessions.

There are however also going to be activities open to the general public, including a job dating event featuring companies like HP, SNCF, Air France, Air Liquide, and Randstad.

Euronews will be closely following Tech&Fest as a media partner.